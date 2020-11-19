World Edition: Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

November 19, 2020

Where can Americans go right now in the world? Take a look at our comprehensive list of places that you can travel as well as the restrictions in place.

CARIBBEAN

Anguilla:

Anguilla has been in phase one of reopening since August 21st. You’ll have to submit a pre-registration application online with the Anguilla Tourist Board before you visit. You’re also required to disclose dates of travel, home address, and submit a negative COVID-19 test 3-5 days ahead of arrival. Once landing at the airport, you will have to take another COVID-19 test and stay in an approved accommodation site. There is not a minimum stay requirement, but after 10 days on the island, you will have to take another coronavirus test. You will also have to wait ten days to rent a car. In the event you test positive, you will have to isolate at a government-approved location. Wearing a mask isn’t mandatory but guests are expected to respect social distancing rules and hygiene practices. Not only will you be required to provide an insurance policy covering medical expenses related to COVID-19, but you will also be charged $1,000 per individual for a stay of less than three months. The fee covers testing, additional health staff required during your visit, and surveillance and security for the ports and accommodation. A family of up to four will be charged $1,500 in total. There will be no minimum period for stays, yet the registration process and fees remain the same.

Antigua and Barbuda:

If traveling by air, a negative COVID-19 PCR test result is required, and it must be taken within seven days before you travel. Once you get there, you will be monitored for 14 days, but that does not mean quarantine. You can still go to the beach, but just remember that you can’t have beach parties due to social distancing. Properties currently opened include Buccaneer Beach Club, Cocobay Resort, Cocos Hotel, Heritage Hotel, Hodges Bay Resort, Lamblion Apartments, Nonsuch Bay Resort, Hammock Cove, Sandals Grande Antigua, Siboney Beach Club, The Escape at Nonsuch Bay Resort, The Villas at Sunset Lane, and Tradewinds. There are currently 24 tour operators that are certified and operating.

Aruba:

Since July 10th, it has been open to American visitors. As of September 25th, Americans from 23 states considered high-risk will need to upload a proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of flying to Aruba or they won’t be allowed to board. Those from less risky states will also need to upload a test or have one taken at Oranjestad’s airport. Those who take a test on arrival will need to quarantine at their hotel for up to 24 hours while awaiting the results. The tests are paid for by the tourist.

All guests must also purchase Visitors Insurance from the nation of Aruba. The cost of Visitors Insurance starts at $15 per day and decreases depending on the length of your stay. Children up to and including age 14 are insured for free per day, but a one-time flat administration fee of $10 is applicable per child. For visitors older than age 75, the coverage starts at $21 per day, and also decreases depending on the length of stay.

The country has also placed temporary capacity limits on some tourist spots, especially in popular destinations. Casinos are open with new safety measures in place.

There’s also the “One Happy Workation” program, which allows for visitors to book their stay in Aruba for up to a three-month duration and work remotely.

The Bahamas:

The Bahamas ended its “vacation in place” requirement (a quarantine for 14 days), but instead, it requires a negative PCR test for COVID-19, a health travel visa, daily questionnaire and subsequent rapid antigen test during the stay if there for more than five days. Starting on November 14th, visitors are required to obtain COVID-19 health insurance when applying for the health travel visa. The cost is $40 for visitors staying no more than four nights and $60 for visitors who stay over four. Children who are 10 and under are exempt from testing and the insurance is free for them.

Barbados:

It has been open for all countries since July. In effect from September 19th, it is mandatory for all persons travelling to Barbados from high and medium risk countries to take a COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited or certified facility/laboratory within 72 hours prior to arrival in order to enter the country (U.S. is a high-risk country). In other words, any person travelling to Barbados without a negative COVID-19 PCR test will be denied entry. Persons travelling from low-risk countries are strongly advised to take, and will be allowed to present results of tests taken up to five days prior to arrival. In order to expedite processing through the airport, travellers are also required to complete the online Immigration and Customs form available 72 hours prior arrival in Barbados.

Bermuda:

More people are able to gather now and take advantage of dine-in services.

Since July 1st, it has been open to Americans. Both visitors and residents must apply for a Bermuda COVID-19 Travel Authorization one to three days before departure. Visitors must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than seven days* before departure. (*For example, a pre-departure COVID-19 PCR test taken on December 1st, will be valid for travel until December 8th.) Upon arriving, you must undergo a COVID-19 PCR test at the airport. Once on the island, visitors must quarantine at their accommodation until arrival test results are received.

Bermuda requires each inbound passenger 10 and older to apply for travel authorization at the cost of $75 per adult and $30 for flight crew and children 9 and younger, which includes the cost of all COVID-19 testing in Bermuda. Visitors who do not have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will not be given authorization to travel to Bermuda.

Curaçao:

The island of Curaçao is reopening to US citizens, but only if you’re a resident of Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey or New York. Other US citizens must get additional approval. All visitors must present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of traveling. You must fill out a digital immigration card at dicardcuracao.com.

Dominica:

Reopened to international tourism in early August. All travelers to Dominica must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, recorded between 24 and 72 hours before arrival, and complete an electronic Immigration and Customs form via Dominica’s online portal 24 hours before traveling. US travelers should expect further testing and screening as it’s deemed a high-risk country.

The Dominican Republic:

Curfew has been extended until November 11th. Although you can still enter, there is a level 4 health warning now.

Since July 1st, it has been open to American travelers. As of September 15th, you no longer need to provide a negative PCR or COVID-19 test upon arrival. Instead, airports and other ports of entry will administer a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3% and 10% of passengers, and all those who present symptoms, upon arrival. All passengers will also need to perform a temperature check. Starting August 9th until September 27th, the curfew was reinstated from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from Monday through Friday and from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San Juan de la Maguana, La Altagracia, Azua, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez y María Trinidad Sánchez; and every day from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in Espaillat, Peravia, Barahona, Monteplata, Valverde, Hermanas Mirabal, Monte Cristi, Samaná, Bahoruco, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, San José de Ocoa, Elías Piña, Independencia and Pedernales. The use of public pools, lakes and rivers has been temporarily banned at a nationwide level. Beaches remain open, while still practicing social distancing. Parks are open for recreational and exercise purposes.

Grenada:

It has been open as of August 1st, but with many restrictions. Anyone traveling to Grenada from a high-risk country must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period awaiting upon arrival. Additionally, tourists from “red zones” (there are red, yellow, and green zones) will have to undergo quarantining at an approved state facility for the same period — subject to the discretion of local officials. Additionally, requirements of low and middle-risk countries still apply. A negative PCR test result, dated at most seven days prior to entry, is needed — and rapid testing upon arrival will still take place. You may have to stay two to four days at a government-approved accommodation while awaiting PCR results and be able to resume quarantine elsewhere (as long as they are not from the “red zones”).

Haiti:

It’s under a level 4 travel advisory and U.S citizens must quarantine for 14 days. Curfew is in place 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

A health declaration form must be completed in-flight and presented to immigration authorities upon arrival. Temperature screenings are mandatory upon arrival. Once on the island, wearing a face mask is required in all places of business, and customers’ hands are sprayed with disinfecting solutions. Public transportation is still available, and wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged.

Jamaica:

Jamaica officially reopened for tourism beginning June 15th. All visitors from the United States of America (USA), Brazil, Dominican Republic or Mexico who are 12 years of age or over, are required to obtain and upload a COVID-19 PCR test result from an CAP, CLIA, or ISO 15189 accredited or certified medical laboratory for travel authorization approval. The date of the sample collection must be less than 10 days from the travel date to Jamaica. Example: For a travel date of December 20th, the earliest the test sample may be collected is December 11th. Samples collected using home test kits (ex. Pixel by LabCorp), along with antibody and antigen tests will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted up to 5 days, but NO LESS than two days before the date of intended travel to Jamaica. All U.S. travelers must bring along negative results of a COVID-19 test, dated within 10 days of the date of arrival. You are also required to stay at accommodation under the “Stay in Resilient Corridor” control measure.

Puerto Rico:

Curfew is in effect until November 13th. Restaurants and museums are at 55% capacity and pool at 30%.

Puerto Rico officially reopened to all international travelers on July 15th. To enter Puerto Rico you must fill out a Travel Declaration form through the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal, get a molecular COVID-19 test (nasal or throat swab) no more than 72 hours prior visiting the Island, and show proof of a negative result. Public beaches and natural reserves are open for leisure, following social distancing guidelines and with the use of masks when not in the water. Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations are open, with supermarket delivery services available through midnight.

St. Barths:

St. Barthelemy (St. Barths) opened to tourists beginning June 22nd. Visitors (age 11+) are required to show a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test (this is the molecular-based nasal swab test) where the date the test was administered is within 72 hours of their arrival. Visitors (age 11+) staying longer than 7 days will be required to take an additional RT-PCR COVID-19 test in St. Barth, at their own expense ($158), on the 8th day following their arrival. (i.e. if you arrived in St. Barth on a Sunday, you will need to test locally the following Monday). The testing lab is available to drive up Monday-Friday from 2-3 p.m. and Saturday 9-10 a.m. If a visitor tests positive, they will be required to self-quarantine for 7 days or until they re-test negative. If a visitor is unable to remain in their rented accommodations for the required period of time, they may quarantine at a designated lodging facility which is located in St. Jean.

St. Lucia:

It has expedited the process for people coming from the travel bubble (Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis or St. Vincent and the Grenadines).

Since June 4th, it has been open for all travelers. All arriving passengers (5 years and older) must have a negative result from a PCR test taken no more than 7 days before arriving in St. Lucia. All arrivals must either have confirmed reservations at a COVID-19 certified accommodation provider for the duration of their stay or have a pre-arranged stay confirmed at a government operated quarantine facility. COVID certified taxis are only booked by a certified hotel. Guests are required to remain at their hotel for the duration of their stay. But you won’t necessarily be “quarantined.” There are a few tour operators that you can book from your hotel.

St Maarten:

To travel to St Maarten, you must show a negative PCR test taken within 120 hours of travel if arriving at Princess Juliana Airport and within 72 hours old if arriving at Grand Case L’Esperance Airport. You must also submit an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) health form. Children under the age of 10 are exempt from the testing. While St Maarten, the Dutch side of the island, is open to Americans and all other travelers, Saint Martin, the French side, has closed its borders to the Dutch side — meaning U.S. visitors are not able to visit the French side of the island right now.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

They are open to travel but if you are traveling from a high risk country like the U.S. you must show a negative RT-PCR test and will be retested upon arrival. You have to go through a mandatory five-day quarantine at an authorized hotel. You must be retested between day four and day five of your mandatory quarantine. There are no curfews in place or other restrictions in intercity or interstate travel.

Turks and Caicos:

Curfew has been reimposed until November 16th from midnight to 5 a.m.

You must get pre-authorization from TCI Assured before traveling which requires you to submit a negative COVID testing result taken five days prior to travel. Children under 10 are exempt. You must also show proof of insurance that covers COVID-19 medical costs and full hospitalization, doctors’ visits, prescriptions and air ambulance. Until September 15th, restaurants had a limit to 10 people, but that may have been increased now. Cruise ships to Grand Turk are banned until January 2021. Resorts and hotels are open but you have to contact them personally as every one of them has their own reopening dates.

The U.S. Virgin Islands:

As of September 19th, anyone over the age of five must submit a negative COVID-19 test result through the USVI travel screening portal taken five days prior to travel. Travelers from anywhere are allowed to enter, but you can only fly in from the United States. You must go through a temperature checkpoint at the airport. Currently restaurants in USVI are allowed to only take 50% capacity or 50 people, whatever is less. And there can be no more than six people per table. Restaurants must close between midnight and 6 a.m. every day. Bars are to remain closed. Bowling alleys, movie theaters, and casinos are now open. Beaches are closed from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays. You are not allowed to have parties, barbecues, picnics, or bonfires on the beach.

St. Kitts and Nevis:

All incoming passengers must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before arrival. 14 day quarantine required if you are coming from outside the caribbean bubble.

Reopened on October 31. You must fill out a Travel Authorization Form before arrival and have accommodations booked before submitting the form. You must also upload a negative COVID-19 PCR-test result when completing the form.

Cuba:

Americans are allowed to travel to Cuba under 11 different travel categories. On September 23rd, President Trump announced Americans visiting Cuba are going to be prohibited from staying at 433 hotels that are believed to be owned or controlled by the government or “certain well-connected insiders.” U.S. credit and debit cards do not work in Cuba. Bring cash to cover your stay. The Cuban government requires that travelers declare cash amounts over $5,000.

British Virgin islands:

British Virgin Islands are now open to U.S citizens but only if you are in a category of exemption list. Normal citizens still can not get in. You can find the exemption list here https://bvitravel.vg/

Cayman Islands:

Cayman Islands have also opened their doors to certain U.S citizens to enter if they meet the exemption criteria.

Montserrat:

Just like with Cayman Islands, if you meet certain criteria, U.S citizens can enter

EUROPE

Albania:

Wearing a mask in public areas, indoors and outdoors, for any individual 11 years old and above is mandatory. Non-compliance with this rule may result in a fine of up to 3,000 ALL ($28). as well as all cultural gatherings have been cancelled and there can be no spectators for sporting events.

International commercial flights to Albania have resumed as of July 1st. There are no COVID-19 test requirements for entry, but travelers can expect health screenings such as temperature checks at the airport. Albania has also increased medical personnel at all ports of entry. Travelers returning to the United States, however, should be aware that they’re limited to transit one Schengen countries (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, etc.) on their way home. This could impact layovers and whether or not to fly direct, so plan accordingly.

Belarus:

As of October 21st, the Government of Belarus requires travelers from the United States to self-quarantine for ten days upon arrival. As of October 25, 2020, Belavia is operating out of Minsk National Airport with connections to the United States via the following cities: Amsterdam, Belgrade, Frankfurt. Istanbul, London, and Paris.

As of June 25th, Belarus removed the United States from its list of countries where the COVID-19 virus is circulating, meaning that you no longer have to self-quarantine upon arrival. Temperature screening and social distancing measures are in place at Minsk National Airport, but there are no other entry requirements.

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes throughout the country are open, along with most other businesses. Restaurants and bars must close by 11:00pm. Local restrictions are bound to change with the rise of cases.

All travelers except for Bosnia and Herzegovina citizens and those coming from Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro must present negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival. While U.S. citizens are permitted to enter, they’re required to have proof of a negative test not older than 48 hours at the moment they get there. There are no further health screening procedures at airports, but it should be noted this can change without advance notice.

Croatia:

As of October 27th, there are new regulations in place for 2 weeks and will be updated after based on new cases.

It has been open for tourism since July 1st. Anyone traveling to Croatia will not have to quarantine if they can provide a negative COVID-19 test result at the border crossing point, no older than 48 hours, counting from the time of taking the swab to arrival. If a person has results from over 48 hours before coming to Croatia, they could still enter, however, they would be obligated to self-isolate and re-test themselves at their own expense. Anyone who doesn’t provide negative COVID-19 test results are subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine period. All travelers are advised to fill out the form on the ENTERCROATIA web page in advance, which will screen addresses, check results, and follow up with automatic replies. In addition, travelers must show proof of paid accommodation, such as a hotel reservation.

Malta:

Travelers wishing to sidestep the EU travel ban and who are willing to quarantine can visit Malta. Passengers who transit via a “safe corridor country” that allows US visitors may enter Malta after they’ve been in that country for 14 days. For example, US travelers can stay 14 days in Ireland and then be eligible to enter Malta. All passengers must fill out Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms before departure.

Moldova:

There’s not much change for people coming in from red zone countries like the U.S but there are possible restrictions in Moldova due to higher COVID-19 cases.

Moldova is not allowing U.S. citizens to enter unless:

1) You are visiting immediate family in Moldova with citizenships.

2) You have residency in Moldova.

3) You are traveling for “professional interests” with a Moldova residency permit.

4) You are a diplomat accredited by the Moldova government.

Ireland:

Non-essential shops are shut down, restaurants can only run takeout service and people must stay within three miles of their homes for the next six weeks.

Ireland has drawn up a COVID-19 Green List of countries from which travelers can enter without restrictions or requirements. The United States, however, didn’t make the list. Anyone coming into Ireland from these locations must not only restrict their movements, but also fill in a Passenger Locator Form indicating where they are self-isolating for 14 days after arrival. Failure to do so would be against Irish law, meaning fines and possible jail time.

Montenegro:

Due to higher cases there are new restrictions in place for restaurants, stores, and other gatherings.

Montenegro is open to U.S citizens with a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to traveling. Children under the age of 5 do not need to take the test. There is no curfew and you do not need to quarantine. Clubs are to remain closed and social distancing is in effect. You must always have a face mask. You are also not allowed to organize private gatherings.

North Macedonia:

Tighter restrictions for public gatherings. Hospitality businesses are no longer permitted to work past 11 p.m., and passenger capacity has been limited to 50 percent in all public transportation. Ban on groups larger than four persons in public places after 10 p.m. is also in effect.

U.S. citizens can travel to North Macedonia without any COVID-19 testings and most establishments have been open since June 26th. Social distancing is still at play but you can gather in public as you as you do distance yourself.

Serbia:

Ban on public gatherings involving more than 30 people, indoors or outdoors. Visits to patients in hospitals are banned. Visits to elder-care homes are limited to 15 minutes. Cafes, clubs, and restaurants are allowed to operate until 11:00 p.m.

U.S. citizens can enter as of August 14th. You must show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior. You can also take a self assessment at e-zdravlje.gov.rs and submit that the day of arrival if you are a resident of Serbia.

Slovenia:

Everything has essentially closed again in Slovenia except essentials remain open with strict restrictions. U.S citizens still can’t go unless they are a resident of the EU.

Slovenia has a travel ban on citizens from the United States. Only citizens that are residents in the EU can enter. Another option you could do is go to a third country for two weeks prior and you may be granted access into Slovenia.

Ukraine:

Adaptive quarantine in place until December 31st based on which zone you are in. There are green, yellow, orange, and red zone and they all have different restrictions.

Effective September 28th, Ukraine has reopened its borders for tourism. The Ministry of Health is keeping a “red” and “green” zoning for countries. The “red” zone is defined by countries where COVID-19 case numbers in the last 14 days are higher than those in Ukraine – or in countries where new case numbers have increased more than 30% in the last 14 days compared to the prior 2-week period. The ‘Green’ zone is defined by countries with lower rates than Ukraine. Passengers coming from “green” zone countries can enter the Ukraine restriction free, while “red” zone passengers will have to quarantine for 14-days, with the option of COVID-19 testing to end isolation early.

UK:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-tier local lockdown system, which places the country into three categories — “medium,” “high” and “very high” alert levels, depending on the area’s COVID-19 infection rate.

Anyone arriving from the United States must be prepared to isolate for 14 days or face a penalty of up to $1,250. Passengers transiting in an airport are exempt as are those going directly from one port to another. For example, this could be from Heathrow to Eurostar.

For Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Poland, and France: U.S. Citizens can only enter if they meet certain exemptions. Mainly you must be a resident of the EU to be able to enter.

ITALY:

On October 25th, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed restrictions that were met soon after by protestors clashing with police in northern Italy. The rules are that theaters, gyms and swimming pools are to remain closed until November 24th. People are not allowed to gather at fairs, events or funerals. The restrictions advise Italians to not leave their homes other than for emergencies or for work. Home visits must also be avoided unless you’re relatives.

SPAIN:

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a state of emergency on October 25th. A nationwide curfew is set to last until at least November 9th as people are not allowed to go anywhere between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless for specific reasons like work or medical emergencies. With the state of emergency, some travel is also banned between regions through the banning of free transit. Aragaon and Asturias became the first regions to ban free transits.

BELGIUM:

Under Belgium’s current lockdown, restaurants and bars are closed. People are only allowed to socialize with one person outside of their household, and it must always be the same person. Only four people are allowed in someone’s home, and it must be the same group throughout the lockdown.

GERMANY:

On October 28th, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a new lockdown beginning on Monday, November 2nd. Restaurants, bars and clubs will close to “avoid a national health emergency,” she said. Staying home, avoiding travel and keeping contact to an absolute minimum are the advisements. Socialization in public must be kept to two households and a maximum of 10 people. As of right now, these measures will last for four weeks.

POLAND:

After President Duda tested positive for COVID-19, the country is now under a “red zone” lockdown. This includes the partial closure of primary schools (only grades one to three attending classes). Restaurants, cafes and pubs are only open for take-out. Gatherings are limited to five people, and weddings are banned. Poland’s government is also currently turning its national stadium into a field hospital to deal with new cases.

FRANCE:

France is reportedly hit the hardest in this second wave thus far. Night curfews have been imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and were extended for six weeks in Paris and 45 more regions (affecting 46 million of France’s 67 million people), starting on October 17th. France’s President Emmanuel Macron announced a new, national lockdown on October 28th that started on Friday, October 30th. Under the new lockdown, signed documents will be needed to go outside. People will only be allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons. Non-essential businesses including restaurants and bars have closed.

According to the French president, the quarantine in the country will last until December 1st.

ASIA

Bangladesh:

According to the US Embassy in Bangladesh, you must have a medical certificate with English translation stating you’re negative for Covid-19, with the test taken within 72 hours of travel to enter the country. You must also “home quarantine” for 14 days even with a negative test.

Cambodia:

U.S. citizens may enter. All travelers must present a valid visa issued by a Cambodian Embassy or Consulate. Visitors must also pay a $2,000 COVID-19 deposit at the airport for mandatory testing and potential treatment. Plus, a negative COVID-19 test result is required from no more than 72 hours prior to entry, and you must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival. On top of that, you must purchase a $90 local health insurance package for treatment. A positive test means an automatic, mandatory 14-day quarantine in a designated location. Travelers will receive another test on the 13th day. And a negative test still requires you to take a 14-day self isolation at home or lodging option.

French Polynesia:

US travelers are welcome to the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora. French Polynesia requires a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure, to be presented before boarding. Passengers must complete a “sanitary entry form” detailing their state of health and agree to report symptoms and submit to additional testing deemed necessary.

Maldives:

It continues to open more. COVID-19 testing now needs to be 96 hours prior.

It’s open for U.S. tourists, who must present a negative COVID-19 test from 96 hours (or less) prior to arrival. If you show symptoms at the airport, visitors will be required to take a COVID-19 test along with their entire travel group.

Uzbekistan:

It has placed countries in green, yellow, and red zones. Green zones require no quarantine upon arrival, yellow and red zones require 14 day quarantine control. Travel history also determines quarantine time.

U.S. citizens can enter Uzbekistan with a visa, and a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry within 72 hours of the initiation of entry. Health screenings will be conducted at airports and entry ports. American tourists are not required to have 14-day mandatory quarantine in Uzbekistan upon their arrival and can freely travel.

Philippines:

It has reduced internal restrictions but U.S visitors coming in is the same.

There is no entry without a Philippine visa, and no prior COVID-19 test is required but there is a mandatory test upon entry. The traveler will have to pay for this COVID-19 test, and there are also various health checks. You must book a hotel beforehand that has been accredited by tourism and health agencies and self-isolate there as you await your COVID-19 test results. It will take at least two days.

South Korea:

You can visit South Korea, but you must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. According to the US Embassy & Consulate in the Republic of Korea, “Generally speaking, US citizens traveling to [South] Korea from the United States as tourists on the 90-day visa-waiver program do not need a Covid-19 test prior to travel but will be tested upon arrival … and may be subject to quarantine in government facilities at their own expense.”

Thailand:

U.S Citizens are not allowed to enter unless they meet certain criteria. Covid testing is required for those who can enter.

U.S. citizens must fill out a health declaration form and apply for an approved visa to Thailand. Travelers must quarantine in a state-approved facility for 14 days on arrival. The visa will be valid for a 90-day visit and can be extended twice for a maximum of just under nine months.

MIDDLE EAST

Jordan:

U.S. travelers can enter Jordan, but must comply with a number of restrictions.

Before boarding the flight, they must:

Have valid health insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment for the entire period of their visit.

Complete a passenger health declaration form found at gov.j and present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Receive a QR code.

Install the jo application on a mobile device.

Prepare to pay at their own expense for a second COVID-19 PCR test that will be conducted upon arrival.

After arrival:

Non-Jordanian nationals, including U.S. citizens, who test positive for COVID-19 will be subject to the Government of Jordan regulations for quarantine. The Ministry of Health will contact all positive individuals. Those who test positive and have COVID-19 symptoms will be either sent to a hospital or a Government-operated facility near the Dead Sea. Others with no symptoms are allowed to quarantine in their homes for the duration of their illness or go to a government hospital if their symptoms are severe. In the case that a new arrival’s insurance does not cover the complete costs of hospital care for the duration of the illness, the Government of Jordan will return the individual to his or her origin country.

For those arriving in Jordan who test negative for COVID-19, the length of quarantine differs based on a passenger’s country of origin. A passenger’s location over the preceding 14 days before entry into Jordan will determine his or her country of origin.

The Government of Jordan will update the color-coded country classification list every 14 days, with adjustments based on the epidemiological situations of each country. A current list of the color-classifications for countries can be found here.

For those traveling to Jordan from red countries, home-quarantine is mandatory for a period of 14 days. During home quarantine, COVID-19 PCR testing will occur on the seventh and fourteenth days of quarantine.

For those traveling from green and yellow countries, individuals are allowed to quarantine in their homes for one week if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of departure to Jordan and a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at the airport in Jordan.

Lebanon:

Lebanon is open to all travelers with restrictions. Before boarding a flight, a medical form issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health must be completed. In order to enter the country all travelers over the age of 12 must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 96 hours of travel. The traveler must then, upon arrival, opt for either a $50 second COVID-19 PCR test or go into self-quarantine for 10 days.

Kuwait:

U.S. citizens may only enter Kuwait with a valid visa or residency. Valid visas will need to be requested in advance of travel from a Kuwait embassy or consulate as visas are not being issued upon arrival at the airport or electronically.

Travelers over the age of six must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result that’s administered by a health clinic within 96 hours of the flight to Kuwait. Upon arrival, all passengers must quarantine at home for 14 days.

U.S. citizens travelling from the following countries (listed here), must quarantine in a different country for two weeks before entering Kuwait:

Afghanistan, Argentina, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China and Hong Kong, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Nepal, North Macedonia, Panama, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Spain, Syria, and Yemen.

Bahrain:

U.S. citizens do not need to bring a negative COVID-19 PCR test and can receive visas upon arrival into the country. Once in the country, all travelers will need to pay for their own test at a price of 30 Bahraini Dinars ($80). Be prepared to pay double that price as some travelers may be required to take two tests at their own expense. Any positive test results will result in quarantine at a government facility until a clean bill of health is received. Bahrain also requires a second test on any traveller who stays beyond 10 days.

Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabia is closed for tourism and U.S. travelers are only allowed to enter with:

Current residence permits (iqamas) with a valid entry/exit visa. U.S. citizens with residence permits can obtain an exit visa online if they have an Absher account or with the assistance of their sponsor.

Valid business or visit visa. U.S. citizens on visit visas (business or family visit) will not have additional exit requirements but must depart Saudi Arabia before the expiration of their authorized period of stay. A visa extension can be requested on the Ministry of the Interior website or in person through the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) .

Within 72 hours before entry, a negative COVID-19 PCR test is required for travelers over the age of eight. Following arrival, all travelers must fill out a health disclaimer form and submit it to health personnel at the airport and then download and register on Tataman and Tawakkalna applications and assign a home location through the Tataman app. The app lets travelers complete a daily health assessment to help monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.

All Travelers will also be required to quarantine in their homes for two days following their arrival and obtain negative test results.

Oman:

All U.S. citizens with a valid residency are permitted to enter Oman without prior approval. Upon arrival, travelers are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test for 25 OMR ($64). The PCR tests are pre-booked prior to arrival on Tarassud+ mobile application. If a traveler presents a negative test result and is staying in the country for less than seven days, he or she may go on about their stay as usual following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. Travelers staying more than seven days are required to medical tracking bracelet and follow a 14-day quarantine.

Turkey:

Turkey is open to U.S. citizens for tourism. A negative COVID-19 PCR test is not required for entry into the country. Travelers arriving in Turkey will be required to complete an information form and will be checked for symptoms. If an individual shows symptoms, a COVID-19 PCR test will be conducted. If the test shows positive, that individual will then be subject to quarantine.

United Arab Emirates:

U.S. citizens are permitted, and tourist visas are being issued in all Emirates, including Dubai. All travelers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 96 hours prior to their departure. Children under the age of 12, and those with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from the test requirement.

To visit Dubai , you must have medical travel insurance to cover any Covid-19 treatment and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of arrival. You must complete a “health declaration form” before departing to confirm you don’t have coronavirus symptoms. “Tourists are required to register all their details in the Covid-19 DXB app on arrival,” according to the Visit Dubai website.

Qatar:

Qatar is not open for tourism but is open to U.S. citizens with restrictions. A negative COVID-19 PCR test is required for entry followed by a mandatory quarantine. The length of that quarantine is determined by whether or not the individual is traveling from a country on the Qatar government’s low risk list. Additional COVID-19 tests must be conducted at the end of the quarantine period. All travelers who test positive for COVID-19 at any point may be sent to an isolation facility.

SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA

Argentina:

U.S. citizens are NOT permitted to enter Argentina. Per the latest Argentine government policy, most foreigners who are not a resident in Argentina, including U.S. citizens, will not be permitted to enter Argentina. Argentine authorities are implementing a “tourism pilot program” for citizens and residents of bordering countries traveling to the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area for tourism. This program does not apply to the United States. In addition to the sworn statement required of all passengers entering Argentina, persons entering under this pilot program must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within the 72 hours before travel and proof of medical insurance for COVID-19 that covers hospitalization or isolation for the duration of their stay in Argentina. Anyone arriving in Argentina from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days and follow the required health measures. Anyone who does not follow the mandatory quarantine and the health measures may be subject to criminal penalties.

Belize:

Belize reopened for travel and tourism on October 1st. A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding will “fast track” you upon arrival. You must also download the Belize Health app which has a form that you’ll need to fill out. If you’re a foreign tourist, you must stay at a Gold Standard approved hotel (list found here). Social distancing and face masks required in public spaces.

Brazil:

International flights are operating to and from Brazil. COVID-19 testing or quarantine is not required for entry, but officials recommend anyone who experiences symptoms to self-quarantine for 15 days. As of October 2nd, the Government of Brazil no longer requires foreign travelers to present proof of health insurance valid in Brazil in order to enter. Even though Brazil no longer requires proof of health insurance, the U.S. Department of State continues to recommend that all travelers purchase insurance before departing the United States. As of October 14th, Brazil also extended the restrictions on entry of foreigners by land (unless for transit) and sea, through at least November 12th. The entry of foreign visitors traveling by air for a short stay of up to 90 days is currently permitted. Note: Brazil currently has the third highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the world (behind the U.S. and India).

Chile:

Passengers from all countries are allowed to visit Chile. To enter Chile through the Santiago Airport you will need:

A completed “Affidavit of Travelers” electronic form (available at www.c19.cl and also known as a Sanitary Passport) prepared less than 48 hours before boarding;

Proof of a negative result from a PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to departure; and

Proof of a health insurance policy that provides coverage for Covid-19 and related health issues during the traveler’s stay in Chile.

You will also need to download a Contact Tracing App to keep record of your journey and health status. While in Chile, masks and social distancing are mandatory in all public places.

Between November 23rd and December 7th, non-resident foreigners entering Chile who were in a high-risk country (including the United States) at any time within 14 days prior to their travel to Chile will have to complete a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine upon entering Chile, even with a negative COVID-19 PCR test. If the traveler’s final destination in Chile is outside of Santiago, they will have 24 hours to arrive at their final destination to begin quarantine.

After December 7th, non-resident foreigners entering Chile with the three documents described above will not have to complete a 14-day quarantine.

All non-resident foreigners entering Chile will be subject to a 14-day “Period of Vigilance for Travelers.” During this period, travelers will have to report daily their location and health condition to the Health Ministry through a system that will be implemented for this purpose. (This platform will be launched in the coming days.)

Colombia:

International flights have resumed and Americans are allowed to enter. Requirements for entry include a negative COVID-19 PCR test result that must be issued no more than 96 hours before your departure flight and an immigration form filled out no earlier than 24 hours before your flight.

Costa Rica:

U.S. citizens from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. can enter Costa Rica via air on flights departing from the United States. Visitors traveling to Costa Rica will need to provide proof of a medical insurance policy to cover any COVID-19 related medical treatment or quarantine lodging while in Costa Rica. In the case of international insurance, tourists must request from their insurer a certification issued in English or Spanish, noting: 1) the validity of the policy during the dates of visit to Costa Rica, 2) guarantee of coverage for medicals expenses in cases of COVID-19 related medical treatment in the amount of 50,000 USD and, 3) minimum coverage of 2,000 USD for extended lodging expenses due to COVID-19 related illness. It is also possible to purchase a Costa Rican medical insurance policy through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

Important note: Costa Rican Immigration officials have sole authority to determine the length of stay for tourists entering Costa Rica. Immigration officials are currently limiting the duration of stay to correspond with coverage dates provided by the COVID-19 medical insurance. Tourists are not able to extend their stay while in Costa Rica. Those seeking to extend their stay will be required to exit the country and purchase additional COVID-19 medical insurance prior to reentry.

U.S. citizen tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica are no longer required to present the results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test. However, all U.S. citizens must still complete an epidemiological Health Pass and provide proof of health insurance to cover any medical treatment and quarantine lodging related to COVID-19 illnesses while in Costa Rica.

Ecuador:

International flights have resumed as of early June, and you are allowed to enter the country upon providing a negative COVID-19 PCR test that must be taken within 10 days of arrival. If you do not present a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, you will need to self-isolate for 10 days at your own expense. Also, entry into the Galapagos Islands requires a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of arrival, and health insurance as well as a health declaration form are required. Travelers entering Ecuador without negative test results will have the option to take a test at the airport, at their own expense, and will need to quarantine at a hotel, hostel, motel, or other temporary accommodation until negative results are received.

El Salvador:

International flights are open. To enter the country, you must produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of arrival. Masks and social distancing are required in all public settings.

Guatemala:

Twenty-four hours before your arrival, you are required to register online via the Guatemalan Health Pass form. Once you have submitted your details, you must print the form and bring it with you. You must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test dated no more than 72 hours before your arrival to Guatemala International Airport.

Honduras:

Airports in Honduras are now open for domestic and international travel. You must follow the social distancing rules and wear a mask at all times while at the airport. Prior to arrival, you are required to pre-register online with Honduran Immigration. You must also present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival from a test that was taken in the previous 72 hours. Keep up to date with this website for important information regarding COVID-19 in Honduras.

Mexico:

All Mexican airports are open to Americans. There are health checks at all airports but no testing requirements. The land border, however, is still closed to non-essential travel until at least November 21st.

Nicaragua:

Many flights have resumed operation as of October. All passengers arriving into Nicaragua must bring a negative COVID-19 PCR test. This also applies to transits. There are no quarantine requirements.

Panama:

Panama reopened for tourism on October 12th. Upon arrival, you must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of your flight. If your results are older than 48 hours, you will be required to take a rapid test at the airport, which will cost about $30. On top of that, you must sign an electronic affidavit ensuring you are in good health and agree to comply with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 measures in Panama.

Peru:

Travelers from the US may enter Peru for tourism with a negative Covid-19 test result less than 72 hours old. Note that the country has a “Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) due to Covid-19” by the US State Department. Peru reopened Machu Picchu on November 1st.

Uruguay:

Uruguayan borders are currently closed to non-Uruguayan citizens and residents, but there are some exceptions:

1) Family reunification between parents and minor single children or adult children with disabilities, or between spouses or common-law spouses.

2) Drivers for international transportation.

3) Airplane pilots.

4) Seamen.

5) Entrance may be authorized for humanitarian reasons or for labor, economic, business or judicial purposes, as managed by the National Migration Directorate or by the Ministry corresponding to the area of activity involved and based on reasons of urgent need.

If you meet the above-criteria, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the flight, show proof of medical insurance, and if you are staying longer than seven days, you must self-quarantine for 14 days or until you can provide a negative test that has been taken after seven days of quarantine.

AFRICA

Burkina Faso:

Commercial flights to Burkina Faso have resumed, but land and sea borders remain closed until further notice. All international travelers are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate dated no more than five days prior to departure to Burkina Faso. You are required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Burkina Faso, at a location of your choice and at your own cost.

Cape Verde:

Cape Verde has reopened sea and air borders, although regular flights are still limited. All arrivals over the age of seven will need to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test that has been taken no longer than 72 hours before the departing flight into the country.

Chad:

A negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within seven days of arrival is required for all arriving travelers 11 years and older. There is also a curfew taking place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily.

Democratic Republic of the Congo:

All visitors are required to have negative COVID-19 PCR tests no older than 72 hours, temperature checks, and there’s a possibility of testing and/or quarantines upon arrival.

Egypt:

To enter Egypt, you will have to:

1.) Have a valid visa.

2.) Wear a mask on the flight and in the airport.

3.) Fill out a health declaration card.

4.) Show proof of travel health insurance.

5.) Agree to have temperature taken on arrival.

Airports are open. Travelers from a number of regions, including North America, must provide a health certificate showing negative COVID-19 PCR test results that have been obtained within 96 hours prior to flight departure. Electronic visas are currently being granted. Travelers must present paper copies of the test results as digital copies will not be accepted. Incoming tourists must also show proof of health insurance.

Ethiopia:

On September 23rd, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute issued a letter requiring all incoming travelers to Bole International Airport (BIA) to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 120 hours or five days of departure. The test results certificate must be dated. At this time, Tigray requires any person entering the State to quarantine for seven days unless the traveler presents a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) taken less than 24 hours prior to the time of arrival. All arriving passengers entering Ethiopia must quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine location is determined as set forth above in the Entry and Exit Requirements section.

Ghana:

Accra Kotoka International Airport reopened for regular international passenger travel on September 1st. You must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted by an accredited laboratory that took place no more than 72 hours before departure. Upon arrival, each traveler aged five and up must undergo a COVID-19 test conducted at the airport. The test costs $150 fee per person. You can pay the fee online or upon arrival at the airport in Accra. Test results will usually be available within 30 minutes. Travelers who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Ghana with no quarantine requirement. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will complete arrival procedures with the help of airport health officials before transfer to Ga East Municipal Hospital for clinical assessment and management. Individuals who depart Ghana and return within one week will not need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test. However, they will still be subject to testing upon arrival at the airport. Ghana’s normal visa requirements are still in effect.

Guinea-Bissau:

Entry and exit into Guinea-Bissau is permitted only with the presentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test results (within 72 hours of start of travel). Passengers who present fever or other symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 will be subjected to a second health screening and if necessary to a COVID-19 test, after which they may leave the border post. These passengers must remain confined to their destinations until they receive the results of the test carried out and additional instructions from the health authorities. All passengers on a flight in which a suspected passenger of COVID-19 has been detected, will be followed at home by the health authorities for a period of 14 days. COVID-19 tests are free and can be taken at Liceu Agostinho Neto, near the Ministry of Education.

Kenya:

You are permitted to enter if the conditions are met:

1.) You do not have a body temperature above 37.5°C (99.5°F).

2.) You do not have a persistent cough, difficulty breathing or other flu-like symptoms.

3.) You show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 96 hours of arrival.

4.) You must also fill out a health form online or through the Jitenge MoH Kenya app before entry.

Nightly curfew hours are from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am. Testing is available at the country’s major hospitals (Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital). The charge for the test is approximately $100 at private health facilities and $50 at government hospitals. Test results are available within 48 – 96 hours. For more updated information, visit the Kenyan Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 website.

Liberia:

The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism announced the following health measures and protocols for arriving passengers at Roberts International Airport:

1.) All passengers will be required to have their temperature taken for symptoms of COVID-19 and register via phone numbers/USSD Mobile App.

2.) All arriving passengers who have been tested at point of departure must present a valid negative result document on arrival at RIA.

3.) All arriving passengers who have not been tested at point of departure will be required to take a rapid test and a COVID-19 PCR test swab at airport. In the event of a positive rapid test result, the passenger will be taken to a government-designated Precautionary Observation Center (POC) pending the final COVID-19 PCR test result.

4.) Passengers that have negative test results will be allowed to go home pending the final COVID-19 PCR test. There will be continued symptom monitoring via the USSD and mobile app.

Mauritania:

U.S. citizens are permitted to enter. A negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. Flights are limited. COVID-19 testing is available at the old Cardiology Hospital (Transfusion Center) and the public health office across from the morgue entrance to the National Hospital. Antibody tests are available at many labs including Maurilab and Clinique Abiba.

Mauritius:

All long-stay arrivals may be approved with a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an establishment recognized by the authorities, which includes multiple COVID-19 PCR tests.

Morocco:

Tourists are permitted to enter, but many cities are still locked down. Domestic travel between the cities of Berrechid, Casablanca, Fes, Marrakech, Mekes, Settat, Tangier and Tetouan requires a travel authorization letter from local authorities — a hotel reservation in another city qualifies as sufficient reason to obtain a travel authorization.

The city of Casablanca has strict curfews in place:

1.) Everyone must stay indoors between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

2.) Travelers entering or departing the city limits must have a letter of permission from Moroccan authorities.

3.) Local markets must close by 3 p.m.

4.) Cafes and shops are required to close by 8 p.m.

Namibia:

Tourism in Namibia has re-opened as part of the country’s Tourism Revival Initiative. You must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, taken no later than 72 hours before boarding your flight to Namibia. All travelers who arrive in Namibia with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result that is older than 72 hours but not older than seven days will be permitted to enter the country. But they will be required to undergo seven days of supervised quarantine at home or tourism facility. In the event that these environments do not fulfil quarantine requirements, the travelers will be placed under mandatory government quarantine facilities at their own cost. You can obtain a COVID-19 test in Namibia from the private laboratory PathCare, which has multiple locations throughout the country.

Nigeria:

As of September 18th, the government of Nigeria requires a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days (120 hours) before departure of your flight. Additionally, children 10 years old and younger no longer require the test.

The full protocols are here:

1.) Complete the health declaration and contact form via Nigeria’s online International Travel Portal (nitp.ncdc.gov.ng).

2.) Upload your negative COVID-19 PCR test results (administered within 120 hours of departure) to the online portal, and present a hard copy at check-in. For certain countries, the test must be from specified labs.

3.) Register and pay via the online portal for a COVID-19 PCR retest in Nigeria to occur seven days after arrival. NOTE: If you do not receive the QR code confirming payment of the PCR retest online, the International Travel Portal’s FAQs states, “As a temporary measure, any passenger that is unable to complete payment online will be allowed to board the flight if they have a valid COVID-19 negative PCR result. The passenger will be required to pay for the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Nigeria. Please note that passengers without a QR code may face longer delays on arrival in Nigeria before exiting the airport.”

Passengers arriving in Nigeria must self-isolate for eight days if the COVID-19 retest on day seven is negative. If retest results are positive, passengers must self-isolate for 14 days. The government of Nigeria has implemented a curfew from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

Rwanda:

To travel to Rwanda, you must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 120 hours before your initial flight. Upon arrival to Rwanda, you will be taken to a designated quarantine hotel. At the hotel, you will be tested again at your own expense for COVID-19.

You will be required to quarantine in your hotel room until you receive a negative COVID-19 result, approximately 24 hours after arrival. Before travel to Rwanda, you must fill out a Passenger Locator Form. To fill out this form, you must be able to provide passport information, travel details, negative COVID-19 PCR test results and a booking confirmation at one of the designated hotels for a 24-hour quarantine upon arrival. As a general rule, bring printed copies of all these forms. Also, the government of Rwanda currently enforces a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

São Tomé and Principe:

São Tomé and Principe have reopened for tourism. All air passengers arriving in São Tomé and Principe are required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test no older than 72 hours prior to their arrival, plus a 14-day quarantine.

Senegal:

Senegal has reopened for tourism. To enter, you must fill out a health declaration form and present a negative COVID-19 PCR test that has been taken no longer than seven days before departure. Upon arrival, you must also undergo medical screening and temperature scans. All travelers to Senegal over the age of two years must present an original COVID-19 test certificate showing a negative result and testing will no longer be available upon arrival. The test must occur within five days of entry into Senegal. All travelers to Senegal may also be required to complete a passenger location form for public health officials in accordance with recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization. The form will be collected on arrival. No quarantine is required.

Seychelles:

The Seychelles is open for tourism, but only from low or medium-risk countries. U.S. citizens are not allowed to enter as the U.S. is a high risk country,

Sierra Leone:

Sierra Leone reopened for tourism. Flights are starting to be rescheduled, but land borders remain closed.

Entry requirements include:

1.) Obtaining a travel authorization card from the government.

2.) A negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken no longer than 72 hours before departure.

3.) A health declaration card.

4.) Pre-payment for testing on arrival.

5.) A valid visa.

South Africa:

U.S. citizens are permitted to enter South Africa with a valid South African visa or prior approval from the Minister of Home Affairs Office. U.S. citizens may also enter South Africa without a South African visa for tourism purposes if they can prove they have been in a non-COVID-19 high-risk country for at least 10 days preceding entry into South Africa. On arrival, you will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours from time of departure.

If you have not done a COVID-19 test prior to departure, you will be required to remain in mandatory quarantine at your own cost.

You will be screened on arrival and if you present symptoms, you will be required to remain in quarantine until a repeat COVID-19 test is conducted. You will also be asked to install the COVID Alert South Africa mobile app. There is a curfew from midnight until 4 a.m. daily. Anyone entering South Africa will be screened upon arrival and required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Tanzania:

Tanzania is now accepting tourists under normal and regular “pre-COVID-19” border rules. There is no mandatory quarantine period currently in place. However, temperature checks, mask wearing, and social-distancing are all in effect.

Togo:

Although its airport reopened on August 1st, there have been very limited commercial flights coming in or out. Land borders are still closed.

All travelers must fill out the online immigration form before arriving, as well as have a negative COVID-19 PCR test that’s no older than 72 hours.

Upon arrival, you should expect to spend one to two days under personal quarantine at a hotel or private residence in Lomé. After this period, if the Togo Ministry of Health determines, from your nasal swab, that you may have COVID-19, you will be required to quarantine for 14 to 21 days at the Eda-Oba Hotel in Lomé at your own expense until being cleared by the Ministry of Health to resume your activities in Togo.

Tunisia:

Tunisia is open for tourism and has created a “green” and “orange” list for arriving passengers. Those from “green” countries may enter with no testing or quarantines while those from ‘orange’ countries will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

Uganda:

Uganda reopened the international airport for commercial flights. You must carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test that has been taken within 72 hours for entry.

Zambia:

U.S. citizens are permitted to enter Zambia. You must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within the previous 14 days prior to arrival to the country. If you do not meet this requirement you will not be allowed into Zambia. You are not required to quarantine at a government-designated facility but must communicate to Ministry of Health officials where you intend to reside and provide accurate contact information for regular follow-ups.

Zimbabwe:

You can enter Zimbabwe with a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours of arrival and you must then quarantine for 14 days.

AUSTRALIA

Australia:

U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter Australia. Australia has enacted a travel ban on all non-residents and non-Australian citizens entering Australia. Individuals may request exceptions to the entry restriction here. Foreign nationals transiting through Australia to another country do not need to apply for an exemption to travel restrictions if they are booked to depart on a connecting flight within 72 hours.

New Zealand:

Only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents are permitted to enter New Zealand. If a U.S. citizen is able to enter through such a status, they will be required to quarantine in a government-operated facility for 14 days.